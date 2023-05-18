BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.91%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

Featured Stories

