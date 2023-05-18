Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 279 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,101,115. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

