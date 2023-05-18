Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.00

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 10972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

