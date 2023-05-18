Brian C. Stephenson Sells 24,424 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.