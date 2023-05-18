BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Head-To-Head Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -498.93% Kirin 4.96% 7.73% 3.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Kirin $15.23 billion 0.87 $854.75 million $0.90 17.62

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirin beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary. The Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages segment handles the manufacture and sale of soft drinks in Japan through its subsidiary. The Oceania Integrated Beverages segment provides beer, Western liquor, dairy products, and fruit juice drinks in the Oceania region through its subsidiary. The Pharmaceuticals segment deals with prescription drugs through its subsidiary. The Other segment includes domestic wine, Myanmar liquor, North American beverage, and biochemical businesses. The company was founded on February 23, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

