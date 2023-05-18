Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 11,301 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

