BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $3.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Up 6.1 %

BWAY stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in BrainsWay by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.