Bradley R. Owens Sells 7,191 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 307,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after acquiring an additional 513,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,438,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,241,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

