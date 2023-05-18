BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 421,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

