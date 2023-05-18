Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $84.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Boot Barn by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

