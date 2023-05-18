boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.43 ($0.56). The stock had a trading volume of 10,799,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,186. The firm has a market cap of £564.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

