Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002818 BTC on popular exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $176.95 million and $5.60 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.77388999 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,298,484.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

