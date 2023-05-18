BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 92,422 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 92,422 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.92. 282,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,228. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

