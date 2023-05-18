BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 65,627 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $131,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $755.28. 36,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,576. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $762.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $706.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

