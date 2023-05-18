BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 18,398 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $161,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.48. 330,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,100. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.