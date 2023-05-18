BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $54.90 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.81. 992,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

