BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 327,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,571 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $89,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.