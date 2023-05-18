BMO Capital Markets Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $192.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.50. 303,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,224. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.