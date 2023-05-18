BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,950.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CSU stock traded up C$7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2,622.21. 4,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,505. The firm has a market cap of C$55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,540.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,312.41. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,782.56.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.