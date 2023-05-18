BMO Capital Markets Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $78.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,099. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

