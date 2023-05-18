BMO Capital Markets Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$15.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.35.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.18. The firm has a market cap of C$816.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$15.17.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7227378 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.