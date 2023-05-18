Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 3.6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 66,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 221,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

