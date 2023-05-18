Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,205. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

