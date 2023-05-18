Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NUSC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 40,413 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.