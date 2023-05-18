Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 564 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.62. 226,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

