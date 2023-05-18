Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,229. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

