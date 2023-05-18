Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 598,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

