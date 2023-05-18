Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.21. 3,052,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,530. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

