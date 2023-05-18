BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

