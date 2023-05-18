BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 1,569,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,304. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.