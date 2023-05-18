Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

