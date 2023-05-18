BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.79 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $568.32 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

