BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.79 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $568.32 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003367 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003492 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003200 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
