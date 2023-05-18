BitDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $3.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

