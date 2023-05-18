Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BGI stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Birks Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.02.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

