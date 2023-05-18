Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Director Travis Vanderzanden Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) Director Travis Vanderzanden purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,133,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,644.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travis Vanderzanden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Travis Vanderzanden bought 1,250,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Travis Vanderzanden bought 1,000,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

Bird Global Stock Down 0.4 %

BRDS stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bird Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 490.63% and a negative net margin of 161.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bird Global by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bird Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 266,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bird Global by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150,333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ArchPoint Investors purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

