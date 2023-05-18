BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.00.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. 332,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,727. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

