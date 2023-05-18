BioLineRx (BLRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

