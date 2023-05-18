BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,599.55.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.