Berenberg Bank Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,385

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.36) to GBX 1,675 ($20.98) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.68) to GBX 2,130 ($26.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,148.33.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,115. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

