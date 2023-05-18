Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. 3,778,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,077,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

