Berenberg Bank Increases Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 595

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRE traded up GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 502.12 ($6.29). The company had a trading volume of 90,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £825.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.36 and a beta of 0.48. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.68.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,590.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conduit Company Profile

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($60,879.37). 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

