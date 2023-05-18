BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Sells $537,300.00 in Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $36.05 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $12,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Featured Stories
