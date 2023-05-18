Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.