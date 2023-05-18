Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.61

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 8377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $586.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

