Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 19,298 call options.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 14.6 %
BHC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 11,775,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
