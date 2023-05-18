Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 19,298 call options.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 14.6 %

BHC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 11,775,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

