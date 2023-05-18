Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up to $34.02

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.02, but opened at $36.91. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 2,087,699 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.