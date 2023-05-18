Barclays Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $9.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

Repay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 252,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,666 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

