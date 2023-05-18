Barclays Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $930.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $819.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.55 and a 200 day moving average of $693.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $826.28.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

