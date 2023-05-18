Barclays Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $280.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.22. The stock had a trading volume of 856,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.99. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

