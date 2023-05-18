Barclays Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $79.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.61.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock valued at $70,299,852. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

